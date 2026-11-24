Indore Footi Kothi Market Row Escalates As Vegetable Vendors Protest At IMC, Demand Space Under Bridge | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vegetable vendors from the Footi Kothi vegetable market, accompanied by Congress leaders, staged a protest at the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) headquarters on Monday, demanding space to operate their market under the Footi Kothi Bridge.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to civic officials, urging the corporation to allow them to continue their business at the same location.

The vendors have been protesting for the past several days against the corporation's decision to shift them from the area under the bridge. The municipal corporation has allotted them an alternative space nearby, but the vendors have refused to accept the arrangement.

The dispute intensified on Saturday when the corporation's removal team cleared the vegetable market that had been operating near Footi Kothi Square for several years. Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation Sonila Mimarot opposed the action at the site.

Later that evening, Congress leaders and vegetable vendors protested by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. On Sunday, Congress leaders staged another demonstration, lying prostrate in front of a municipal corporation vehicle.

इंदौर के फूटी कोठी में सब्जी मंडी हटाने पर हंगामा, सड़क पर उतरे ठेले वाले!इंदौर के फूटी कोठी में नगर निगम की कार्रवाई के विरोध में स्ट्रीट वेंडरों ने प्रदर्शन किया। समर्थन में पहुंचीं नेता प्रतिपक्ष सोनिला मिमरोट ने निगम अधिकारी को चेतावनी दी। ठेले वालों ने रोजगार प्रभावित होने का आरोप लगाते हुए उचित जगह की मांग की।क्या नगर निगम को सब्जी मंडी हटाने से पहले दुकानदारों के लिए वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था करनी चाहिए? कमेंट में बताएं।💢अपने इलाके की किसी समस्या की जानकारी देना चाहते हैं या कोई वीडियो देना चाहते हैं तो हमें व्हाट्सऐप करें: +91 88714 80774!(आपकी पहचान पूरी तरह गुप्त रखी जाएगी!)Indore Futi Kothi | Sabji Mandi Protest | Street Vendors Indore | Sonila Mimrot | Indore Nagar Nigam#IndoreNews #FutiKothi #StreetVendors #IndoreNagarNigam #batangarh — Batangarh News (@batangarh) November 21, 2026

Congress leaders join vendors in protest

On Monday evening, city Congress president Chintu Chouksey, Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation, Sonila Mimarot and several other Congress leaders and workers joined the vendors at the civic headquarters.

The protesters demonstrated at the main gate and demanded that the vendors be allotted space under the Footi Kothi Bridge to run their shops.

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