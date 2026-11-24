Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vegetable vendors from the Footi Kothi vegetable market, accompanied by Congress leaders, staged a protest at the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) headquarters on Monday, demanding space to operate their market under the Footi Kothi Bridge.
The protesters submitted a memorandum to civic officials, urging the corporation to allow them to continue their business at the same location.
The vendors have been protesting for the past several days against the corporation's decision to shift them from the area under the bridge. The municipal corporation has allotted them an alternative space nearby, but the vendors have refused to accept the arrangement.
The dispute intensified on Saturday when the corporation's removal team cleared the vegetable market that had been operating near Footi Kothi Square for several years. Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation Sonila Mimarot opposed the action at the site.
Later that evening, Congress leaders and vegetable vendors protested by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. On Sunday, Congress leaders staged another demonstration, lying prostrate in front of a municipal corporation vehicle.
Congress leaders join vendors in protest
On Monday evening, city Congress president Chintu Chouksey, Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation, Sonila Mimarot and several other Congress leaders and workers joined the vendors at the civic headquarters.
The protesters demonstrated at the main gate and demanded that the vendors be allotted space under the Footi Kothi Bridge to run their shops.
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