Indore IIM Researchers Develop AI Model To Detect Fake News With 79% Accuracy, Test It On Over 72,000 Articles | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an effort to tackle the growing menace of fake news across social media and digital news platforms, researchers from the Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) have developed an artificial intelligence-based framework that can identify fabricated news with an overall accuracy of 79%.

The study, titled “An Optimised Deep Learning Framework for Fake News Detection by Leveraging Social Media and News Content Features”, has been co-authored by Prof Prabin Kumar Panigrahi and Prof Himanshu Rai of IIM Indore and published in the journal Enterprise Information Systems.

The research addresses a major challenge in the digital information ecosystem, where fabricated stories increasingly circulate alongside genuine news, making it difficult for readers and platforms to distinguish credible information from misleading content.

The framework combines natural language processing, deep learning and optimisation algorithms to analyse news content and social media comments. It uses GPT-2, a language-processing model, to extract meaningful textual features that help identify patterns associated with genuine and fake news.

To improve the feature-extraction process, the researchers incorporated Sand Cat Swarm Optimisation (SCSO), an algorithm that determines an appropriate batch size for processing text samples. The approach aims to balance the quality of extracted features with computational efficiency.

The extracted features are subsequently analysed by a deep learning classification model trained to distinguish between genuine and fabricated news. The Marine Predators Algorithm (MPA) is used to optimise the model's training parameters and reduce classification errors.

For evaluating the framework, the researchers used the WELFake dataset, comprising 72,095 news items. The dataset included 35,028 genuine and 37,067 fake news entries, providing a substantial collection of labelled material for testing the model.

The framework recorded an accuracy of 79%, with precision of 79.33%, recall of approximately 78.83% and an F1 score of approximately 78.71%. These indicators measure the model's ability to make correct predictions and identify fake and genuine news.

The researchers also compared the proposed framework with several established machine learning and deep learning models, including Gated Recurrent Unit (GRU), Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM), Recurrent Neural Network (RNN), logistic regression, Support Vector Machine (SVM) and a simple neural network.

The proposed model performed better in terms of classification accuracy and prediction loss during the 50 training rounds. Its accuracy remained around 79-80%, while the reduction in loss indicated improved learning and optimisation.

The findings highlight how combining advanced language models with optimisation techniques can strengthen automated systems for identifying potentially fabricated information. The framework could offer a useful approach for developing tools to support news verification and improve the reliability of information circulating on digital platforms.

However, the researchers point out that fake news detection remains a complex and evolving challenge. Future work will focus on distinguishing misinformation, which may be shared without an intention to deceive, from disinformation deliberately created to mislead audiences.

The study also identifies the detection of misleading content and AI-generated synthetic news articles as important areas for further research, underlining the need for more sophisticated tools as digital content creation technologies continue to evolve.

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