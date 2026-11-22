Indore Traffic Police Under Scanner As 121 Vehicles Towed But Only 9 Challans Issued; Owners Allege Paying Up To ₹3,000 Cash Without Receipts | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic police's enforcement drive has come under a cloud after allegations of irregularities and illegal cash collection surfaced at the MTH Traffic Police Station.

An examination of available records reveals that 121 two-wheelers were towed and brought to the station over three days (September 21 to 23), but challans were issued for only nine. No corresponding challan records were found for the remaining 112 vehicles.

Vehicle owners alleged that they were threatened with hefty fines and that their vehicles were released after cash payments ranging from Rs 300 to Rs 3,000. The allegations have raised serious questions about the functioning of the traffic police station and the role of its personnel.

Vehicles towed from Jail Road

Photographs and information accessed by The Free Press show that police cranes picked up the vehicles from Jail Road and adjoining areas and brought them to the MTH traffic station. Among them were vehicles with expired insurance and registration documents, as well as those bearing registration numbers from other states.

However, records indicate that challan payments for only nine of the 121 vehicles were deposited through the point-of-sale (POS) machine issued in the name of Inspector Arvind Singh Dangi, in-charge of the MTH Traffic Police Station.

A random verification by The Free Press with some vehicle owners revealed that they were charged Rs 100 as crane fees, while additional amounts were allegedly collected in cash before the vehicles were released.

Some owners claimed they paid up to Rs 3,000 in cash to get their vehicles released. Apparently, the amount of cash taken increased if the vehicle ran foul of other rules; like not having a licence, expired registration etc.

OFFICIALSPEAK

Come to the police station, we will discuss it there

I am not aware of what happened on that particular day. You can come to the police station and we will check the records. It is difficult to comment without examining the details.

Arvind Singh Dangi, Inspector, MTH Traffic Police Station

No vehicle will be released without a challan

I will ask the DCP to look into the matter. The crane system will be changed soon. Every vehicle will be entered into the records as soon as it is loaded onto the crane. No vehicle will be released without a challan.

Santosh Kumar Singh, Police Commissioner, Indore

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