MP Farmers Can Boost Soybean Yield By 2–4 Quintals Per Hectare With Improved Varieties, Says Indore NSRI Expert | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers should prefer early-maturing soybean varieties and suitable improved medium-duration varieties in the soybean-wheat cropping system to increase productivity, said Dr KH Singh, Director of the National Soybean Research Institute (NSRI), on Friday.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of a three-day training programme at the institute, Singh said improved soybean varieties developed in recent years offer resistance to major pests and diseases and can deliver better yields even under adverse weather conditions.

He said research findings and field demonstrations conducted over the past three years showed that medium-duration varieties, maturing in 100-105 days, could yield an additional 2-4 quintals per hectare compared to early-maturing varieties.

Their cultivation also does not affect the timely sowing of wheat during the rabi season or its productivity.

The training programme, organised under a state government-sponsored project, was attended by 36 agricultural officers from 18 districts of Madhya Pradesh. It aimed to equip officers with improved agricultural technologies to boost soybean-wheat productivity.

A review meeting was also held on the concluding day, attended by Joint Director of Agriculture, Indore Division, Jitendra Kumar Singh and Agricultural Extension Training Centre Principal Shobharam Chauhan.

Officers shared their experiences and discussed ways to promote improved soybean varieties and ensure wider adoption of advanced farming technologies.

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