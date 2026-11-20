World Toilet Day 2026 Sees Indore Launch Bucket Water Challenge And Jal Jagrukta Express To Prevent Water Wastage | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On World Toilet Day, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) launched the 'Bucket Water Challenge' and a 'Jal Jagrukta Express' to promote water conservation and discourage wastage. The initiatives were launched by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav during a programme organised at a public toilet near Annapurna Talab on Thursday.

Public and community toilets (CTPTs) across the city were also decorated around themes such as water conservation, cleanliness, 'Waste to Art', the 3Rs and 'Catch the Rain' to spread awareness. Citizens, educational institutions, businesses and other organisations actively participated in the decoration and awareness activities.

Bhargav inspected the specially decorated facility under the 'Save Water, Save Life' theme and felicitated its supervisor and caretaker by presenting them with garlands in recognition of their contribution to maintaining cleanliness and facilities at public toilets.

Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal visited the CTPT located at the City Bus Office on AB Road. Several organisations and stakeholders were also honoured with certificates of appreciation for their participation.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhargav said Indore was continuously undertaking public awareness campaigns not only for cleanliness but also for water conservation. He stressed that caretakers and supervisors played an important role in maintaining hygiene and ensuring proper facilities at public toilets.

Explaining the 'Bucket Water Challenge', the mayor urged citizens to use buckets instead of showers while bathing and to adopt the same practice while watering plants and cleaning their homes. The initiative aims to encourage people to use only the required quantity of water and prevent unnecessary wastage.

The 'Jal Jagrukta Express' will travel to different parts of the city, educating residents about water conservation, preventing wastage and the judicious use of water in daily life.

As part of the World Toilet Day celebrations, special programmes and thematic decorations were organised at CTPTs in Usha Nagar, World Cup Square, Chanakyapuri Square, City Bus Office, Sarwate Bus Stand, Palsikar, Panchsheel Nagar, Sharda Math, Meghdoot, 56 Dukan, Udham Singh Square and Indira Pratima, among other locations.

The initiatives received support from professional artist Anita Pal and her students, bus operators, 56 Dukan Market Association, Sapna-Sangeeta Market Association, to name a few.

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