Honesty Wins! Indore Youths Find 5 Phones, Cash Worth ₹1.5 Lakh In Stranger's Bag, Hand It Over To Police | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): What began as a sightseeing trip to Gujarat ended with an unexpected discovery for a group of Indore youths when they returned home on Wednesday and found a stranger's bag containing five mobile phones, cash and other valuables worth around Rs 1.5 lakh among their luggage.

Rather than keeping the valuables, they set an example of honesty by approaching the police to ensure the bag reached its rightful owner.

Raja Kothari, a social activist and resident of Sanvid Nagar, accompanied the youths, identified as Shubham Jaiswal, Abhishek Shisode and Aman Jharia, to Tilak Nagar police station, where they narrated how the bag had accidentally ended up in their vehicle.

The youths had travelled to several tourist destinations, including Pavagadh, Somnath, Dwarka and Daman-Diu. During their visit to Diu, the group had placed their bags alongside the belongings of other tourists near the seashore before entering the water for a swim.

After spending time at the beach, they collected their luggage and began their return journey to Indore, unaware that they had picked up someone else's bag.

The mix-up came to light only after they reached home and began unloading their luggage. Among their belongings was an additional bag that none of them recognised.

When they opened it, they were surprised to find five mobile phones, cash, an identity card and two wallets. The mobile phones and other valuables were estimated to be worth around Rs 1.5 lakh.

Determined to return the belongings, the youths approached Kothari for assistance. He suggested using the details on the identity card to trace the owner. They subsequently contacted Amrish Chauhan, a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat, who confirmed that the bag and its contents belonged to him.

Later, Kothari informed Tilak Nagar police station in-charge Manish Lodha about the discovery and handed over the recovered belongings to him. Police have been asked to coordinate with the Gujarat resident to ensure the valuables are returned to their rightful owner.

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