Indore Burglars Target Two Properties, Steal Silver Idols, Water Taps And 11 Boxes Of Copper Wire | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified burglars broke into the locked house of a Bank of Baroda chief manager in Vistara Township, Arandiya, and decamped with silver idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh, silver coins and water taps. The theft came to light when the official's mother visited the property.

According to Lasudiya police, complainant Bhrigu Talwar (48), a Bank of Baroda chief manager, is currently posted in Sagar district. He resides in Sagar, while his mother Shanti Talwar, wife Alok Talwar and son Arjun Talwar live in a rented house in Vistara Township, Indore.

Talwar also owns a house at Plot No. 60, E-Block, in the same township, which usually remains locked.

In his complaint, Talwar stated that silver idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh, silver coins and other household articles were kept in the house.

On Nov 13, around 2 pm, his mother visited the property and discovered that the silver idols, coins and all water taps installed in the house were missing.

According to Talwar, the theft occurred between 4 pm on Nov 11 and 2 pm on Nov 13. After learning about the incident, he approached police and lodged a complaint.

11 boxes of copper wire stolen from under-construction house

Unidentified persons allegedly stole 11 boxes of copper wire from an under-construction house in Hare Krishna Vihar. CCTV footage reportedly captured individuals carrying away the boxes.

Complainant Satish Bagoriya (32), a private contractor, told police that he was constructing a house on Plot No. 1232 belonging to Priyanka Patel. On Oct 26, around 6 pm, he stored 11 boxes of copper wire at the construction site for electrical installation work. Watchman Rameshchandra Malviya was appointed to guard the materials.

Malviya last saw the boxes around 10 pm before going to sleep. When he checked the site around 6 am the following morning, all 11 boxes were missing.

The contractor subsequently examined CCTV footage showing individuals allegedly carrying away the boxes. After an unsuccessful search for the stolen materials and suspects, Bagoriya approached police and lodged a complaint.

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