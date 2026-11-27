Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister for culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat turned the heat on Congress over its vote theft rhetoric by asserting that the people who have been indulging in vote theft since 1954 are questioning electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Taking a potshot at Congress, he claimed that to defeat BR Ambedkar in the 1954 elections, his 74,000 votes were declared invalid (during Congress rule at the Centre). Even then, Ambedkar could be defeated only by a margin of 16,800 votes. He was addressing the symposium organised on Constitution Day at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre on Thursday.

He stated that Congress never respected Ambedkar during his lifetime. He was not given an appropriate place on various committees despite being a law minister in the Nehru cabinet. After his death, no place was provided for his last rites. Moreover, Congress, instead of introspecting on the reasons for its defeat, is involved in a blame game to tarnish the image of the Election Commission, he added. He dubbed the removal of Article 370 by the Modi government as the biggest tribute to Ambedkar.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav while addressing the programme accused Congress of tampering with the basic spirit of the Constitution. He questioned the first amendment made by the then Congress government in 1951, just a year after the Constitution came into force in the country. He accused the then Congress government of restricting the freedom of the press during the Emergency and curtailing the powers of the judiciary. He described the decision of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi to challenge the Supreme Court verdict in the Shah Bano case as vote bank politics.

BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal said that it was the Modi government that started the tradition of celebrating Nov 26 as Constitution Day. He described the Emergency imposed during the Indira Gandhi government as an era of suppression.

Constitution will remain relevant in every era

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav targeted Congress while addressing the Constitution Day programme held on the Madhya Pradesh Assembly premises on Thursday. Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Constitution of India will remain relevant in every era. Independence Day and Republic Day are celebrated as national festivals.

It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who decided to celebrate Nov 26 as Constitution Day. The Constitution mentions people's rights and duties, and the makers of the Constitution have not left any section of society untouched. Referring to the constitutional provision for amendments, he cited the removal of Article 370 and the abolition of triple talaq.