Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has filed the charge sheet against 10 accused in the Jagdishpura drug factory case including Salim Dola. The DRI had busted an illegal mephedrone manufacturing facility at Jagdishpur (Islamnagar) on August 16. The team had seized 61.20 kg of mephedrone in liquid form valued at Rs 92 crore.

The DRI also arrested two accused from Bhopal and five from other parts of the state. The agency had arrested a total of eight accused in the case. They were arrested from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The DRI had submitted the charge sheet against the arrested accused in the special court but the investigation against Salim Dola remained open.

In April this year, Dola, 59, was deported from T rkiye to India. He was arrested and handed over to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Dola was also allegedly involved in the factory case and the DRI was searching for him. Officials informed that after the arrest, the DRI brought Dola to Bhopal and on May 31, they recorded his statement. After recording the statement, the DRI confirmed his alleged involvement in the drug factory case. At present, all nine accused in the case are in jail.

Close to Dawood

In July 2025, the Mumbai unit of NCB had announced a cash award of Rs 1 lakh for credible information on the whereabouts of alleged narcotics trafficker Salim Ismail Dola, who specialises in the production of mephedrone (MD). Believed to be close to Dawood Ibrahim s gang, Dola, as per officials, was forced to move to T rkiye. Narcotics agencies believe Dola has links with drug cartels in South Africa and Mexico also.