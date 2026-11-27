Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The charge of two large districts, like Bhopal and Indore, has gone to one minister. After taking the charge of Indore, the Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Industries, Chaitanya Kashyap, oversees three districts.

Kashyap holds the charge of Bhopal and Rajgarh districts. The government may reduce the burden of one district from Kashyap when it changes the districts' functioning under the ministers.

Kashyap reportedly remains close to the chief minister, and it was one of the reasons that he got the charge of Indore., The BJP sought the advice of the central leadership for changing in-charge ministers of districts. The party will make changes after getting approval.

Several senior ministers remain in charge of smaller districts. In contrast, junior ministers hold the charge of larger districts.

Several ministers have been made in charge of districts which remain far away from their home towns. So, the districts functioning under them may also be changed.

Kailash Vijayvargiya remains in charge of Satna and Dhar. Similarly, Prahlad Patel holds the charge of Bhind and Rewa. has already requested the chief minister to change his districts.

Some other ministers have also pleaded with the chief minister to change their districts.