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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Government school teachers and employees are facing confusion over e-attendance, with district-level education officials issuing warnings of salary withholding for failure to mark attendance digitally, even as the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has reportedly instructed that salaries should not be withheld on this ground.

Despite the state-level directions, orders issued by district and block education offices have created uncertainty among employees over whether their salaries can be stopped for failing to record 100% e-attendance.

The issue has come into focus following a video conference held by senior officials on Nov 23, after which district authorities began issuing instructions to ensure complete implementation of the digital attendance system.

The officials have directed cluster principals to review attendance daily, verify records and ensure necessary corrections in the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) software before forwarding salary-related details. Principals have been asked to submit monthly certificates confirming that salary payments have been properly verified.

In Shivpuri, the district education officer (DEO) issued a warning letter to all block education officers (BEOs), stating that salaries of government employees who fail to ensure 100% e-attendance will be withheld and that the employees concerned will be responsible for the action.

Similarly, in Bhopal s Phanda development block, the block education officer issued directions to all cluster principals to process employees salaries on the basis of verified e-attendance. The order instructed principals not to recommend salary withdrawal for employees who had not registered their e-attendance. It further directed that cases requiring salary withholding must be reported to the BEO office.