Bhopal Master Plan Set To Move Forward Despite Political Opposition, Government Keen On Implementation After Two Previous Cancellations | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Master Plan, cancelled twice after its publication, may see the light of day this time.

Many politicians have started opposing the master plan, and most of them have connections with the BJP.

According to sources, the higher-ups in the government have told the politicians that the government stands ready with the master plan this time and will implement it at all costs.

The state will mull over its amendments but sticks to its guns to carrying it out.

According to the process of the master plan, the district committee will hear the objections until December 11. Afterwards, the collector will submit his reports to the Commissioner of Town and Country Planning (TNCP).

After the hearing, the collector has six months to submit his reports. Once the collector sends his reports, the Commissioner of TNCP will hand it over to his team.

The commissioner of TNCP may change the proposals suggested by the collector. The TNCP will then send his report to the additional chief secretary. Then it will be conveyed to the minister.

If the government makes any amendments in the draft master plan, there will be another hearing on the claims and objections.

But, this time, instead of the district administration, the government will hear the issues.

The additional chief secretary may authorise any to hear the cases. Once the hearing ends, the officer will submit a report to notify the plan through Urban Development Department.

Master plan cancelled after hearing

The draft master plan, published in 2019, the district administration and the government, who heard the claims and objections. The government republished the fresh draft, amended in 2023 and the hearing on it was over. The state then swept it under the rug, but now it wants to publish the draft.

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