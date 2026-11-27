SEBI | File Pic

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is preparing a comprehensive regulatory overhaul to deepen capital markets, simplify compliance requirements and expand fundraising opportunities, positioning India's financial ecosystem to support an economy twice its current size.

Speaking at ASSOCHAM's 17th Capital Market Conference on Friday, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey outlined the regulator's roadmap for sustainable market expansion, investor protection and technology-driven reforms.

SEBI To Simplify Listing Regulations

The market regulator is reviewing the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) framework to eliminate duplicate disclosures and introduce a single penalty mechanism for identical violations across stock exchanges.

SEBI is also reassessing regulations governing initial public offerings (IPOs), qualified institutional placements (QIPs), preferential issues and SME listings. The regulator aims to strengthen risk-based supervision while reducing routine inspections for compliant entities.

Foreign Investment And Bond Market Reforms

To attract global capital, SEBI has introduced the SWAGAT-FI single-window mechanism for low-risk foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). The framework has registered 740 FPIs, representing approximately 17% of foreign portfolio assets under custody.

SEBI is collaborating with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Ministry of Finance to develop a corporate bond market-making framework, improve liquidity and facilitate access to repo facilities. The minimum face value of bonds has been reduced from ₹1 lakh to ₹10,000, making debt investments more accessible.

Investor Protection And AI Adoption

SEBI has made direct plans the default option on mutual fund digital platforms and reduced the investment threshold for large-value alternative investment funds from ₹70 crore to ₹25 crore. Its investor awareness campaign has generated nearly 37 crore social media views, covering 63 cities and 13 languages.

The regulator is also exploring a domestically governed artificial intelligence model, responsible AI guidelines and controlled testing environments.

Expanding India's Capital Market Ecosystem

Pandey urged industry associations to encourage more enterprises to explore public fundraising opportunities, emphasising that regulatory simplification, broader issuer participation and continuous consultation remain essential to financing India's long-term economic ambitions.

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