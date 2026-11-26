Reserve Bank Of India |

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has repatriated 60.08 tonnes of gold from overseas custodians during the six months ended September 2026, significantly increasing the proportion of its gold reserves stored domestically while strengthening India's foreign exchange reserves.

According to the RBI's latest half-yearly report on foreign exchange reserve management, domestically held gold increased to 740.13 tonnes in September from 680.05 tonnes at the end of March.

Domestic Gold Holdings Rise

The share of gold reserves stored within India increased to approximately 84% from 77.23% six months earlier, reflecting a shift towards domestic custody of the precious metal.

While the central bank's overall gold holdings remained unchanged at 880.52 tonnes, gold held overseas declined to 140.39 tonnes. Overseas custodians include the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). However, the valuation of India's gold reserves declined to $106.08 billion from $115.40 billion in March, primarily due to falling international gold prices.

India's Forex Reserves Strengthen

India's total foreign exchange reserves climbed to $737.78 billion at the end of September, compared with $691.11 billion in March, registering an increase of $46.67 billion. Foreign currency assets also recorded significant growth, rising to $608.26 billion from $552.28 billion during the six-month period.

The RBI increased the proportion of foreign currency assets invested in securities to 87.06% from 84.31%, while reducing its exposure to deposits maintained with overseas central banks and the BIS.

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Import Cover Declines

Despite the expansion in forex reserves, certain indicators of external financial stability witnessed moderation. India's import cover declined to 9.8 months in September from 10.6 months in March. Meanwhile, the ratios of short-term external debt and volatile capital flows to foreign exchange reserves registered marginal increases.

The central bank maintained that its reserve investments remained concentrated in highly rated sovereign securities, central bank instruments and supranational assets. The RBI's reserve management strategy continues to prioritise liquidity and the availability of funds to meet external financial obligations when required.

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