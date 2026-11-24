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Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Rohit Jain has expressed concerns over volatility in underwriting auction pricing for dated central government securities, urging primary dealers (PDs) to submit responsible bids aligned with prevailing market conditions.

Speaking at a seminar organised by the Primary Dealers' Association of India (PDAI) in Mumbai on Tuesday, Jain said auction pricing had occasionally deviated from market-relevant levels despite orderly conditions. The RBI released his speech on Tuesday.

Primary dealers have exclusive participation rights in these underwriting auctions, receiving commissions determined by auction cut-offs.

These commissions serve as indicators of market conditions and can influence government borrowing costs. Jain noted that no devolvement had occurred recently.

Declining Institutional Demand Raises Government Borrowing Concerns

Jain highlighted weakening demand for longer-maturity government bonds as insurance companies and pension funds increasingly allocate investments towards equities.

These institutions have traditionally been consistent buyers of long-term government securities. Their reduced participation has structurally weakened demand amid rising borrowing requirements of the Centre and states.

Commercial banks remained the largest holders of government securities, accounting for 35% of outstanding holdings at the end of March 2026, followed by insurance companies and provident funds.

However, institutional capacity to absorb longer-maturity issuances remains limited, while growing investor sensitivity towards duration, liquidity and valuation risks could complicate borrowing at favourable yields.

RBI Calls For Stronger Secondary-Market Liquidity

Secondary-market trading remains concentrated in five government securities, which accounted for approximately 72% of trading volumes over the past 12 months.

The 10-year benchmark dominated activity, while securities maturing within five years and those exceeding 15 years each represented approximately 7% of trading during the first half of 2026-27.

State government securities contributed just 5% of secondary-market turnover during this period.

Jain encouraged primary dealers to strengthen market-making activities by offering both purchase and sale quotes for securities other than current benchmarks.

Primary dealers' subscription in central government securities auctions declined from 65% in 2024-25 to 54% in 2025-26 before recovering to 58% in the first half of 2026-27.

Their participation in state government securities auctions fell to 41% from 45% over the preceding two years.