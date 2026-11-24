The RBI urged gold loan lenders to watch falling gold prices and advised monthly interest collection on loans over one year. |

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has urged non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to tighten oversight of gold loans as falling prices erode the value of pledged jewellery. The concerns were raised at a meeting with executives from NBFCs, housing finance companies and microfinance institutions.

Will monthly payments rise?

The RBI reportedly advised lenders to collect interest monthly on gold loans with tenures exceeding one year. Under bullet repayment, borrowers pay principal and interest together when the loan matures.

Any change to an existing borrower’s monthly payment depends on the loan agreement and the lender’s repayment schedule. Switching to monthly interest payments could increase monthly outgo even if the principal remains payable at maturity.

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Borrowers can ask their lender when any change takes effect, whether monthly payments cover principal, and whether the total borrowing cost changes.

Why falling gold prices matter?

The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio measures the outstanding loan against the value of the gold pledged. A Rs 70,000 loan against gold worth Rs 1 lakh has an LTV of 70 percent. If gold prices fall while the balance stays the same, the ratio rises.

A person familiar with the meeting said the ratio was close to 75% at some lenders, leaving less room for price declines.

Repayment risks rise

The gold loan non-performing asset (NPA) ratio rose from 0.16 percent on 31 March 2026 to 0.30 percent by the end of August, according to figures cited in the report.

Lenders were also urged to monitor borrowers with multiple gold loan accounts. Customers juggling several loans should keep track of each balance, interest payment and due date.

RBI flags expansion risks

The central bank urged NBFCs to maintain credit checks and repayment monitoring as their loan books grow. It also called for closer scrutiny of cybersecurity practices when onboarding technology partners.

According to people familiar with the meeting, NBFCs subject to the Rs 10 crore net owned fund requirement will receive no extension beyond the March 2027 deadline.