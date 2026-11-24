Mahindra Finance | Mahindra Finance

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (Mahindra Finance) has dismissed speculation surrounding its potential acquisitions in the gold loan sector, clarifying that reports suggesting an inorganic expansion into the segment are incorrect and unfounded.

The clarification comes amid growing competition among non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in India's gold loan market.

Company Clarification

In a regulatory filing with stock exchanges, Mahindra Finance responded to a media report published on November 23, which claimed that the lender was evaluating acquisition opportunities to accelerate its presence in the gold financing business.

The company categorically rejected the claims, stating that the report, its headlines and subsequent coverage based on the same information were inaccurate. "The article, including its headlines and any other versions or coverage of the same report, is unfounded and there is no truth in the matter," the company said.

Acquisition Speculation

The media report, citing unnamed sources, suggested that Mahindra Finance had initiated preliminary discussions regarding potential acquisition targets in the rapidly growing gold loan segment.

Gold-backed lending has emerged as an important business segment for financial institutions, driven by demand for secured credit and rising gold valuations. However, Mahindra Finance did not disclose any additional information regarding its business expansion strategy beyond rejecting the acquisition-related speculation.

Regulatory Compliance

The NBFC reiterated its commitment to complying with applicable listing regulations and statutory disclosure requirements. It maintained that all necessary disclosures mandated under existing regulatory provisions had been made.

Part of the Mahindra Group, Mahindra Finance primarily operates in vehicle financing and rural lending, catering to customers across India's rural and semi-urban markets.

Share Performance

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services ended Monday's trading session at ₹286.45 on the BSE, declining 0.68% from the previous close. The NBFC stock has recorded a 52-week high of ₹415 and a 52-week low of ₹253.30.

The company's clarification seeks to address market speculation surrounding its acquisition strategy and provide greater clarity to shareholders regarding the reported gold loan expansion plans.

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