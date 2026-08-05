Mahindra Finance Approves Rural Housing Merger, Shareholders To Get 1.8 Shares For Every 10 Held

Mahindra Finance approved MRHFL’s merger. | Mahindra Finance

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has approved the merger of its subsidiary, Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Limited (MRHFL), with itself.

The merger will bring vehicle loans, rural finance and housing loans under one listed company. However, it will be completed only after receiving approvals from shareholders, creditors, regulators and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Merger Structure

The deal will be carried out through a “merger by absorption”. This means MRHFL’s entire business, assets and liabilities will be transferred to Mahindra Finance.

After the merger, MRHFL will no longer operate as a separate company. Its assets and liabilities will be transferred at their existing book values.

The non-convertible debentures issued by MRHFL will also become Mahindra Finance’s debentures. Their interest rates, maturity periods, redemption prices and other main terms will remain unchanged.

Share Swap Ratio

MRHFL shareholders, other than Mahindra Finance, will receive 1.8 Mahindra Finance shares for every 10 MRHFL shares held.

Mahindra Finance shares have a face value of Rs 2 each, while MRHFL shares have a face value of Rs 10 each.

The ratio was fixed using an independent valuation report prepared by Bansi S. Mehta Valuers LLP. EY Merchant Banking Services also provided a fairness opinion.

Based on the shareholding as of June 30, 2026, Mahindra Finance may issue around 3,48,400 new shares to eligible MRHFL shareholders.

The company’s total shares may rise from nearly 138.99 crore to around 139.03 crore. Therefore, the dilution for existing shareholders is expected to be very small.

Effective Date

The proposed appointed date is April 1, 2027. However, the NCLT or another authority may change this date.

The merger has only received board approval so far. It will become effective after all legal and regulatory requirements are completed.

Expected Benefits

The merger may reduce duplicate costs related to technology, branches, audits, collections, compliance and administration.

Mahindra Finance could also offer housing loans to its existing vehicle and tractor loan customers. This cross-selling opportunity may help the company serve customers with more products.

Investors welcomed the announcement, taking Mahindra Finance shares above Rs 401. Still, the financial benefits may take time because systems, employees, branches and loan accounts must first be combined.