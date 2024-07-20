Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Financials: PAT Jumps 81% To ₹6,250 Crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 profit rises 81% to ₹6,250 Crore |

Kotak Mahindra's Bank saw a 21 per cent YoY increase in average total deposits, from Rs 361,295 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year to Rs 435,603 crore in Q1 FY25.

In Q1 FY25, the bank's net profit after tax was Rs 6,250 crore, an 81 per cent YoY increase from Rs 3,452 crore in Q1 FY24.

NII (Net interest income)

According to the exchange filing of Kotak Mahindra Bank, net interest income (NII) increased 10 per cent YoY to Rs 6,842 crore from Rs 6,234 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The net interest margin (NIM) for Q1 FY25 was 5.02 per cent. Operating profit for the bank increased from Rs 4,950 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year to Rs 5,254 crore in Q1 FY25, a 6 per cent YoY increase.

CASA deposits

Average current deposits increased 5 per cent YoY from Rs 59,431 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year to Rs 62,200 crore in Q1 FY25.

Average savings deposits increased from Rs 119,817 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year to Rs 122,105 crore in Q1 FY25, a 2 per cent YoY increase. The average term deposit value rose to Rs 251,298 crore in Q1 FY25, up 38 per cent YoY from Rs 182,047 crore in Q1 FY24.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | File Photo

NPA (non performing assets)

By June 30, 2024, 43.4 per cent was the CASA ratio. As of June 30, 2024, GNPA was 1.39 per cent and NNPA was 0.35 per cent as of June 30, 2023, GNPA was 1.77 per cent and NNPA was 0.40 per cent).

Its capital adequacy ratio was 22.4 per cent. In Q1 FY25, the annualized stand-alone return on assets (ROA) was 4.22 per cent, up from 2.81 per cent in Q1 FY24. The annualized return on assets (ROA) for Kotak Mahindra Bank in Q1 FY25 was 2.38 per cent, excluding gains from the sale of a stake in Kotak General Insurance.

Share performance

During the final trading session of the week on Friday, June 19, Kotak Mahindra Bank's shares closed at Rs 1821.75 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. It represented a decrease of 1.35 points, or 0.07 per cent, from the day before.