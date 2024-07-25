D Street Whales, Adani Green, Nestle & Tech Mahindra To Announce Their Q1 Financials Today

Representative Image | File

Adani Green Energy, Nestle India, Ashok Leyland, and Tech Mahindra are just a few of the giants of listed space that will be releasing their Q1 FY25 results on Thursday, July 25.

Other companies on the list are Mahindra Holidays, Mphasis, DLF, AU Small Finance Bank, Cyient, Canara Bank, and PNB Housing Finance.

Go Digit Insurance, backed by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, will also release its Q1 results today. Go Digit Insurance went public recently after a Rs 2,614-crore IPO.

Other businesses that will release their June quarter earnings on July 25 include Ramco Cements, Chennai Petroleum, Jyothi Labs, Glenmark Lifesciences, and Mahanagar Gas.

JSPL Q1 results

On Wednesday, July 24, the steel manufacturer Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. (JSPL) revealed that its net profit for the first quarter of 2024, which ended on June 30, 2024, decreased by 20.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,337.9 crore.

According to a regulatory filing by the company, Jindal Steel and Power reported a net profit of Rs 1,691.8 crore for the corresponding quarter.

Operating revenue for the company increased by 8.2 per cent to Rs 13,617.8 crore from Rs 12,588 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year, for the quarter under review.

The share price of Jindal Steel and power shuttered at Rs 970.10 per share on Dalal Street at yesterday's closing of the trading session. The price touched a day high Rs 974.95 per share on the d-street.

Lason & Tubro Q1 FY25

The largest engineering-to-construction company in India reported a 10.4 per cent year-over-year increase in net profit to Rs 3,440 crore for the three months ended in June, as per an exchange filing.

The company's revenue increased 15.1 per cent annually to Rs 55,119.82 crore, primarily due to the execution of international orders, which accounted for 48 per cent of total revenue during the period.

In the April-June quarter, L&T's total consolidated order book increased by 19 per cent year over year and 3 per cent sequentially to Rs 4,90,881 crore. About 38 per cent of the total order book consists of international orders.

Strong order momentum from the Middle East helped inflows rise 8 per cent year over year to Rs 70,936 crore at the group level in the first quarter.

L&T share were trading at Rs 3522 per share at the closing time on the indian bourses. The share price touched a day high Rs 3557.95 per share on the dalal street.



