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Shares of APL Apollo Tubes and Tata Steel came under intense selling pressure on Monday after the steelmaker unveiled plans to acquire a controlling stake in APL Apollo through a transaction potentially worth ₹32,266 crore.

APL Apollo Tubes hit the 10% lower circuit at ₹1,910, while Tata Steel declined 4% to ₹170.80 during early trade on Monday.

The sell-off followed a block deal involving 2.77 crore APL Apollo shares worth ₹5,825 crore at ₹2,100 apiece.

The latest declines extended APL Apollo's losses in 2026 to 0.8%, while Tata Steel's shares were down 4.5%. APL Apollo's market capitalisation stood at around ₹53,700 crore, against Tata Steel's ₹2.13 lakh crore.

Tata Steel has agreed to acquire up to 26.38% of APL Apollo from promoter group entity S Gupta Holding Private Limited for approximately ₹15,511 crore.

The transaction will trigger a mandatory open offer for an additional 26% stake at ₹2,301.40 per share, potentially involving an expenditure of ₹16,756 crore.

Full subscription to the open offer could increase Tata Steel's ownership to 52.38%.

The offer price represents a premium of 9.6% over the agreed promoter acquisition price and approximately 20.5% over APL Apollo's early trading price.

The acquisition of up to 7.39 crore shares will proceed in three tranches.

The initial block deal represents 9.91% of the expanded voting capital. These shares will remain in demat escrow without voting rights for Tata Steel during that period.

The second tranche involves 3.33 crore shares, representing 11.90%, through an off-market transfer subject to regulatory approvals.

The remaining 1.28 crore shares, equivalent to 4.57%, are scheduled for transfer by Mar 31, 2028, subject to stipulated conditions.

Tata Steel will become a promoter of APL Apollo, while existing promoters intend to seek reclassification as public shareholders.

The acquisition follows a separate Nov 22 agreement under which APL Apollo will purchase Tata Steel's tubes business and its entire stake in Tata Steel Colors for up to ₹28,000 crore in cash.

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