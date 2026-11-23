Gold prices staged a recovery across domestic and international markets on Monday, Nov 23, 2026, offering investors some respite following a prolonged period of intense selling pressure.

The precious metal had declined 30% from its peak and lost 9% within a week, touching a 14-month low and raising concerns over its traditional appeal as a safe-haven investment.

Although the latest rebound has provided temporary relief, uncertainty persists over whether bullion can sustain its recovery amid changing expectations surrounding US monetary policy.

Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K And 18K Prices Across Indian Cities

In Delhi, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,26,710 per 10 grams, while 22-carat and 18-carat gold traded at ₹1,16,150 and ₹95,060, respectively.

Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada and Nagpur recorded identical prices across all three purity categories.

City-wise gold prices

US Inflation Data, Federal Reserve Rate Decision In Focus

Investors are closely monitoring the upcoming US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report, scheduled for release on Nov 25, 2026.

The data could provide crucial indications about the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision, particularly as financial markets adjust their expectations regarding a possible rate hike in December.

A moderation in US Treasury yields and weakness in the dollar have supported the recent recovery in gold prices.

However, an unexpected inflation reading could trigger renewed volatility in precious metal markets.

The forthcoming economic data will remain a key factor influencing investor sentiment and determining whether bullion extends its gains or comes under fresh selling pressure.