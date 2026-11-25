SEBI | File Photo

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is exploring the introduction of a new integrated wealth advisory category to strengthen India's financial services ecosystem, enhance investor protection and improve coordination between investment advisers and mutual fund distributors.

Speaking at FiDEX 2026 on Wednesday, SEBI Executive Director Manoj Kumar said discussions were underway to determine the regulatory and monitoring framework for the proposed category.

Wealth Advisory Reforms

The capital market regulator is also expected to provide clarity shortly on the respective responsibilities of mutual fund distributors and investment advisers.

Kumar emphasised that both segments play an important role in India's financial ecosystem and can operate alongside each other without conflicts of interest.

SEBI aims to strengthen the mutual fund distribution business while safeguarding retail investors through greater transparency and regulatory oversight.

Investor Confidence

Highlighting the importance of trust, Kumar said it had taken nearly three decades to encourage retail investor participation in India's capital markets.

He cautioned that any erosion of investor confidence could undermine years of progress, making it difficult to rebuild trust in financial institutions and investment products.

Specialised Investment Funds

The SEBI official also highlighted the growing relevance of Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs), which were introduced to address emerging investment requirements and discourage investors from accessing potentially unsafe and unregulated investment channels.

The regulator is closely monitoring the performance and functioning of SIFs and may consider introducing greater regulatory flexibility depending on their evolution.

Mis-Selling Under Scanner

SEBI has deployed surveillance systems, Sudarshan and Radar, to detect instances of financial product mis-selling and monitor market practices. Kumar urged industry participants to undertake corrective measures and maintain clear boundaries between investment advisory and distribution activities.

He added that investors would be willing to pay distribution commissions and advisory fees, provided they receive tangible value and transparency in return. The proposed integrated wealth advisory framework could mark an important step towards developing a more transparent, accountable and investor-centric wealth management ecosystem in India.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!