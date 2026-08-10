Potential UPI MDR Charges Could Raise Costs For Brokers, Mutual Fund Distributors

The proposed introduction of a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select UPI transactions could increase operating costs for financial services firms, including brokers, wealth management platforms and mutual fund distributors, if such transactions are included under the framework.

The government is considering an MDR on UPI payments made to large merchants, with reports suggesting that the charge could be below 0.5% for transactions above ₹2,000.

However, the final rate, transaction limit and categories of businesses covered under the proposed system are yet to be decided.

Investment platforms may face margin pressure

According to a report by Moneycontrol, industry participants are expecting a significant for mutual fund platforms, where transaction values are often high but revenue margins remain limited.

Typically, mutual fund distribution platforms earn around 0.75% margins, meaning an MDR of 0.25-0.30% could reduce earnings substantially.

For example, an MDR of 0.25% would add a processing cost of ₹25 on a ₹10,000 mutual fund SIP or lump-sum investment. On a ₹50,000 investment, the additional charge could rise to ₹125, with costs increasing further if higher rates are introduced.

An executive at an investment platform was cited as saying in the report that said it was too early to determine the impact as the MDR structure has not been finalised.

The company will decide its approach after clarity emerges on applicable rates and covered transactions while attempting to avoid passing additional costs to customers.

Brokers and wealth managers await clarity

The impact could be greater for platforms offering direct mutual fund plans, as these firms do not receive commissions from fund houses.

Any additional UPI processing charges would either have to be absorbed by the platform or passed on to investors.

The concern is also linked to the higher average value of financial transactions. Reports indicate that securities brokers and dealers recorded an average transaction size of ₹8,963 in 2026, up 5.3% from ₹8,512 in 2025, making it the highest-value transaction category.