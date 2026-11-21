Markets regulator Sebi | File Image

Mumbai: The special SEBI court has refused to grant permission to stock broker Ketan Parekh to travel abroad for 91 days observing that possibility of him indulging such unlawful activity in contravention to the securities law can not be ruled out.

Parekh Sought Permission To Visit Asian And European Countries For Family Vacation

Parekh has been facing multiple cases of violations of SEBI law. He had sought permission to travel to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, UAE and European Union (Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Switzerland) for family vacation.

The plea was opposed by SEBI prosecutor Anubha Rastogi claiming that Parekh has violated the securities law during the travel period granted to him. It was argued that he and the other entity devised the entire scheme to unjustly enrich from the NPI pertaining to big client by orchestrating front running activities.

The court taking note of it observed that, "accused was found misusing the liberty, granting permission for traveling abroad for such a long period for 91 days would provide him the platform to commit identical activities in violation of the securities laws."

"Right to travel abroad is an important basic human right. But in the case in hand the applicant/accused is alleged to have indulge illegal activity in contravention securities law affecting national interest. Considering that, it would not be expedient in the national interest and economy of the country to permit the applicant/accused to travel abroad for a longer period of three months," the court said rejecting his application.

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