Ghatkopar Police Detain 7 Bangladeshi Nationals For Allegedly Staying Illegally In India, Initiate Deportation Process |

Mumbai: The Ghatkopar Police have detained seven Bangladeshi nationals who were allegedly staying illegally in India for the past 10 months. The action was taken by the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) team on Friday (November 20), following a tip-off.

Anti-Terrorism Cell Conducts Operation Near Sant Tukaram Bridge In Ghatkopar West

At around 11.30 am, Police Sub-Inspector Yogesh Patil and his team were patrolling near Disha Hospital, Sant Tukaram Bridge, Jagriti Nagar, Ghatkopar West, based on confidential information. During the operation, they spotted seven men moving around suspiciously.

Upon questioning and verification, the police found Bangladeshi birth certificates, national identity cards and Bangladeshi mobile phone numbers stored in their mobile phones. Further inquiry allegedly revealed that all seven were Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India through illegal routes without obtaining permission from the competent authorities and were residing in the country illegally.

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Police Identify Seven Detained Bangladeshi Nationals Aged Between 20 And 37

The police subsequently took them into custody and brought them to the police station. The detained persons have been identified as Mohammad Badrjuzaman Nazrul Islam Modal (35), Sohag Abdul Hannan Rana (30), Monir Kalu Fakir (30), Biplob Mohammad Jahangir Bablu Hossain (20), Nayeem Mizanur Rahman Sheikh (22), Sajid Mohammad Shahajan Hawaldar (37) and Rakib Mohammad Abu Naser Hossain (22).

All seven were currently residing at Garibacha Wada in Dombivli West, Thane district, while their native place is Bangladesh. The Ghatkopar Police are submitting a report to the Foreigners Registration Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-I, Crime Branch, Mumbai, for initiating proceedings to deport the seven Bangladeshi nationals from India.

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