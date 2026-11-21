BMC Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde Alleges Contractors Paid Before Execution Of Works, Sparks Heated Debate | File Photo

Mumbai: Alleging serious lapses in BMC's development works, Standing Committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde on Friday, claimed that contractors were paid even before work was executed, while proposals worth Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 75 lakh were subsequently tabled before the panel only for information.

Corporators Across Party Lines Question Transparency In Tendering And Contractor Payments

The controversy snowballed into a heated committee debate, with corporators cutting across party lines questioning the lack of transparency in project approvals, tendering and contractor payments.

Shinde alleged that civic officials were exploiting a provision allowing the municipal commissioner to approve important works worth Rs 5 lakh to Rs. 75 lakh. He cited instances of bills being cleared despite site inspections reportedly revealing that no work had been undertaken.

Corporators Demand Full Disclosure Of Tender Details And Project Status

Demanding accountability, corporators questioned why the administration was withholding crucial tender details, including bidder numbers, quotations, contractor names and project status. They sought full disclosure of every proposal, alleging a lack of transparency in the entire process.

Adding to the criticism, Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar alleged that contractors' bills were being cleared without adequate verification of whether the sanctioned work had been completed. He claimed that contractors seemed more focused on getting their outstanding dues released than on executing the projects.

Responding to the allegations, Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar maintained that tender norms were being adhered to for development works costing between Rs. 5 lakh and Rs.75 lakh. He clarified that the law permitted certain urgent works to be carried out without inviting tenders under Section 72(3) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act.

Bangar assured the corporators that the issues raised would be scrutinised and a clear policy framework for approving and executing such works would be drawn up soon. The policy will then be submitted to the Standing Committee for approval and consideration.

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