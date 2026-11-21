Special PMLA Court Rejects PMC Bank Director Surjit Arora's Plea To Defreeze Accounts, Flags 69 Accounts Held By Family | File Pic

Mumbai: The special PMLA court has rejected the application filed by Surjit Arora, one of the directors of PMC Bank. The court noted that Arora's family members held 69 accounts, wherein each family member on an average held 5 accounts which the court said was unusual.

Surjit Arora And Wife Seek Defreezing Of Bank Accounts

Surjit and his wife Manjit had moved the special court to defreeze their accout claiming that Surjit had no role to play in the alleged PMC bank fraud case in the commission of the crime.

The plea was opposed by the special public prosecutor Ajay Missar claiming that he has played main role in commission of the offence. He was one of the Directors of PMC Bank during the period of commission of the offence.

Prosecution Highlights Alleged Financial Transactions Between Mini Punjab Catering Services And HDIL

"Being a Director of the Bank, Surjit was not supposed to maintain any kind of financial relations with borrowers of the said Bank. HDIL is one of one the borrowers of the PMC Bank. Mini Punjab Catering Services had 04 transactions of Rs.25 Lacs with HDIL were identified with the Bank and Surjit was one of the promoter of Mini Punjab Catering," the prosecution argued.

The prosecution also claimed that It is stated that total 69 bank accounts were found in respect of Surjit and his family members and their entities. As the accounts opened and maintained by Surjit are from the money obtained from the commission of crime, the accounts are not liable to be de-freezed, the prosecution argued seeking to reject his plea.

The court accepted the prosecution's contentions and observed, "It is seen that Accused No.5 (Surjit) and his family members held total 69 accounts which seems not normal."

"Though it is no limit as to a person to hold limited account in one Bank, but the conduct of the Accused No.5 shows that he has made all his family members to hold their respect account in PMC Bank. One person is holding more than 05 accounts in the same Bank, which seems unnatural," the court said rejecting his plea.

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