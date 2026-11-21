Maharashtra Consumer Commission Grants Relief To Thane Single Mother Of Four, Allows Delayed Appeal In LPG Cylinder Explosion Case | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has condoned a 168-day delay in an appeal filed by a Thane based woman, who is a single mother of four against Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), after her original consumer complaint seeking ₹18.50 lakh compensation for the destruction of her house and belongings in an LPG cylinder explosion was dismissed for want of prosecution. In an order dated November 17, the commission observed that a litigant should not be made to suffer for the lapses or negligence of her lawyer, particularly when she is unfamiliar with legal procedures and is facing financial hardship. It held that the woman had established sufficient cause for the delay and allowed her application, giving her an opportunity to pursue the appeal.

Woman Sought ₹18.50 Lakh Compensation For Destruction Of House And Belongings

The woman, Rajashree Yuvraj Kamble, had initially filed a consumer complaint in November 2016 against HPCL, Mane & Wartak Gas Services and Maharashtra State Electricity Board, seeking ₹18.50 lakh for the alleged total destruction of her house and belongings, including gold and silver ornaments, cash, furniture and fixtures, in an LPG cylinder fire explosion.

Thane District Consumer Commission Dismissed Original Complaint After Advocate Failed To Appear

Her complaint was dismissed by the Thane District Consumer Commission on May 24, 2017, under Section 12(3) of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, for want of prosecution after her advocate failed to appear. Kamble told the State Commission that she was a layperson and had placed complete faith in her then advocate. Despite repeatedly contacting the lawyer over the phone, he allegedly assured her that the case was being handled and that she need not worry. She later learnt that he had remained absent when the matter was listed, resulting in the dismissal of her complaint. She received a copy of the dismissal order by post in the third week of June 2017. After making inquiries and discovering what had happened, she had to arrange finances, engage a new lawyer and obtain certified copies of the order, which contributed to the delay.

Single Mother Ran Small Tiffin Business To Support Four Children After Losing Her Home

In her plea, Kamble also explained that she was a single mother raising four school- and college-going children and was their sole breadwinner. Following the fire, she and her children lost their home and had to move in with a relative. She was trying to sustain the family by running a small tiffin business but was facing severe financial difficulties, which affected her ability to pursue the litigation.

Opposing the delay application, HPCL argued that the explanation did not constitute sufficient cause. It contended that Kamble had not produced documentary evidence of her earnings or savings, that her reasons appeared to be an afterthought and that she had failed to demonstrate continuous diligence.

The commission noted that the original complaint had been dismissed for default and not decided on its merits. It observed that the woman had lost her dwelling house, valuables and livelihood tools in the explosion and had been kept unaware of the proceedings by her former advocate.

It further held that condoning the delay would not cause irreparable prejudice to the respondents, who would have a full opportunity to contest the complaint on merits. However, refusing the application would permanently shut the doors of justice on a consumer who had suffered substantial loss in a domestic gas accident.

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