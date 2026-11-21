Khasdar Krida Sangram 2026 Begins With Target Of Over 75,000 Participants Across 32 Sports And More Than 35 Venues |

Thane: With an ambitious target of attracting more than 75,000 participants, the second edition of the 'Khasdar Krida Sangram' got off to a spectacular start in Thane district on Friday. The sporting extravaganza, organised under the initiative of Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde through the Dr Shrikant Shinde Foundation, will feature 32 sporting disciplines across more than 35 venues in the Thane, Kalyan and Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituencies until November 29.

Grand Opening Ceremony Features Trophy Unveiling, March-Past And Felicitation Of Athletes

The opening ceremony brought together sporting talent, cultural performances and competitive action, setting the tone for what organisers hope will become a major platform for emerging athletes across the district. The unveiling of the tournament trophy, a ceremonial march-past by participants representing different sports, and the felicitation of international medal winners were among the highlights.

The event also featured demonstrations and competitions in traditional sports, including kabaddi, kho-kho, langdi and wrestling. Wrestling bouts between Dada Shelke and Mauli Kokate, and Sonali Mandlik and Vishakha Chavan, drew particular attention from spectators.

International Medallists Pranav Desai And Shaurya Ambure Felicitated; Actress Nimrat Kaur Attends

Two athletes who brought laurels to the country on the international stage were felicitated during the ceremony. Thane's para-athlete Pranav Desai, who won a bronze medal in the men's 100-metre T64 event at the Para Asian Games in Japan, and Shaurya Ambure, who secured bronze in the women's 100-metre hurdles at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, were honoured for their achievements. Actress Nimrat Kaur was also present at the event.

The ceremony blended sports with Maharashtra's cultural heritage. A traditional powada performance by Chandrakant Mane celebrated the state's valour and history, while a special presentation by the Sanjay Shetty Group added to the festive atmosphere.

Initiative Inspired By PM Narendra Modi's Sansad Khel Mahotsav Expands Beyond Kalyan

Inspired by the Centre's Sansad Khel Mahotsav initiative launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Khasdar Krida Sangram was started by Dr Shrikant Shinde to encourage grassroots participation in sports. Following the response to its first edition, the initiative has expanded beyond the Kalyan constituency to include athletes from the Thane and Bhiwandi constituencies.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr Shinde said the objective was to ensure that talented youngsters from smaller towns and rural areas received opportunities and platforms comparable to those available in bigger cities. He emphasised that talent alone was not enough to produce successful athletes, as access to quality training, infrastructure and competitive exposure was equally important.

Vertical Sports Complexes, Shooting Ranges And Stadiums Planned Across Thane District

He also highlighted ongoing sports infrastructure projects, including what is being developed as the country's first vertical sports complex in Dombivli and another multi-purpose vertical sports complex in Kalwa. Other projects include a shooting range, sports complex and swimming pool in Ambernath, a shooting range in Kalyan and a mini stadium in Ulhasnagar.

The tournament will feature a mix of traditional and modern disciplines, including kabaddi, kho-kho, wrestling, mallakhamb, langdi, atya-patya, lathi-kathi and tug-of-war. Swimming, badminton, athletics, football, basketball, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, rifle shooting, archery, rugby, pickleball, chess, table tennis, volleyball, judo, bodybuilding, carrom, pétanque, box cricket and gatka are among the other events.

Competitions will be held at more than 35 venues across Thane, Navi Mumbai, Diva, Kalwa, Dombivli, Kalyan, Kalyan Rural, Bhiwandi, Ambernath and Ulhasnagar. Key venues include Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Baburao Sarnaik Gymnastics Centre, Sindhutai Sapkal Archery Complex, Sharadchandraji Pawar Mini Stadium, Saket Police Ground, Sant Sawalaram Maharaj Mhatre Sports Complex, Yashwantrao Chavan Sports Ground and Century Rayon Sports Complex.

The organisers said the initiative aims to bring young people away from excessive screen time and encourage greater participation in physical activities. Beyond competition, the event seeks to nurture discipline, teamwork, leadership and confidence while identifying promising talent for opportunities at district, state, national and international levels.

The inauguration was attended by Maharashtra ministers Dada Bhuse, Uday Samant and Pratap Sarnaik, MLA Dr Balaji Kinikar, Rajesh More, Sulabha Gaikwad, Ravindra Phatak and Kumar Ailani, along with Shiv Sena leader Chandrahari Patil. Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar, Kalyan-Dombivli Mayor Harshali Chaudhary and Ulhasnagar Mayor Ashwini Nikam were also present, along with local public representatives and party functionaries.

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