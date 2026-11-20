BMC Proposes ₹9.08 Crore Poisar River Widening Project, 420-Metre Protective Wall To Tackle Chronic Flooding In Kandivali | File Photo

Mumbai: To tackle chronic flooding in Kandivali, the BMC has proposed a Rs 9.08-crore project to widen the Poisar River and construct a 420-metre-long protective retaining wall. The project will cover the vulnerable stretch from Kurar Village towards the Western Railway, where heavy rainfall frequently triggers severe waterlogging. The 12-month project aims to improve the river's carrying capacity, prevent overflow and protect adjoining residential neighbourhoods.

Hanuman Nagar Residents Continue To Face Recurring Monsoon Flooding

Hanuman Nagar in Kurar, Kandivali (East), has been particularly vulnerable to recurring flooding due to its low-lying terrain. Despite repeated representations and follow-ups by local public representatives, residents have continued to face waterlogging during heavy monsoon showers. Encroachments along the Poisar River had emerged as a major hurdle to its widening, delaying the proposed flood-mitigation work.

The BMC has recently rehabilitated affected hutment dwellers and cleared the encroachments, paving the way for the proposed intervention. "The removal of encroachments has cleared a major hurdle in the Poisar River widening project. The proposed 420-metre protective wall will strengthen the riverbank, improve its capacity to handle monsoon flows and help prevent flooding in adjoining areas, bringing much-needed relief to Hanuman Nagar residents," said a civic official.

BMC Proposes Awarding Contract To Pralita Infraprojects; Project Cost Pegged At ₹9.08 Crore

The project is part of the broader Poisar River rejuvenation initiative. The BMC has proposed awarding the contract to the lowest bidder, M/s Pralita Infraprojects, which quoted 29.29 per cent below the civic body's estimated cost of Rs 8.16 crore. However, after including applicable taxes, the project cost is pegged at Rs 9.08 crore.

The proposal was listed for consideration at Friday's Standing Committee meeting but was deferred to the next meeting by committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde without being taken up for discussion.

The Poisar River originates in Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Malad East, flows through Kandivali and eventually drains into Malad Creek in Malad West. The river stretches approximately 9.29 km within BMC limits.

Over the years, the river has become heavily polluted due to the direct discharge of domestic and industrial sewage. The Madhav Chitale Committee, constituted following the devastating 2005 Mumbai floods, recommended upgrading the drainage network to facilitate the smooth flow of water and silt during the monsoon and reduce the risk of flooding.

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