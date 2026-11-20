Demolition Of Structures On Railway Land In Prabhadevi Put On Hold; Rehabilitation Plan For 101 Families To Be Prepared | File photo

Mumbai: The proposed demolition of unauthorised structures on Western Railway land in Prabhadevi has been put on hold following strong opposition from residents and intervention by the state government. The Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) and Maharashtra government's Housing Department will jointly prepare a rehabilitation and development plan for the 101 families living in the area and submit it to the Railway Ministry for approval.

CM Fadnavis And Eknath Shinde Intervene; Railway Minister Directs Authorities To Defer Demolition

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, requesting him to stop the demolition and consider a rehabilitation proposal. Following their intervention, Vaishnaw directed the railway authorities to defer the action. The proposed plan is expected to address the residents' rehabilitation while also exploring the possibility of making additional land available to the Railways.

The development came after a tense standoff in Prabhadevi West on Thursday, when Western Railway officials arrived with teams and JCB machines to clear the alleged encroachments. Residents, some of whom have been living in the area for over five decades, sat and lay down in front of the machines to prevent the demolition. The operation was subsequently stopped. More than 120 personnel from the local police, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) were deployed to maintain law and order. Western Railway General Manager also informed MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar through a message that the demolition had been halted. Local MLAs Ajay Choudhari and Mahesh Sawant were also present.

Rehabilitation Proposal To Be Submitted To Railway Ministry And Bombay High Court

The rehabilitation issue has remained unresolved for several years. A joint meeting between railway officials and state government representatives had earlier decided to work on a development proposal through RLDA and the Housing Department. Once prepared, the proposal will be submitted to the Railway Ministry and subsequently placed before the Bombay High Court. Shinde said the rehabilitation process could move forward once the Railway Ministry grants its approval.

Western Railway has also confirmed that the demolition has been temporarily deferred. It said a long-term policy to address encroachments on railway land was being worked out in coordination with the state government and further action would be taken only after a policy-level solution was finalised.

For residents, however, the immediate concern remains the uncertainty over their homes. "We have been living here for the last 50 years. Our homes have been surveyed and we have documents such as electricity bills and water tax receipts. If slum dwellers are provided houses, why are we being denied rehabilitation? We cannot afford to buy another house or pay Mumbai's rents. We are ready to vacate railway land, but where are we supposed to go?" said resident priya kambale.

Another resident, kamani chavan, said demolition at this stage could affect children's education, as several students are preparing for their examinations. "The administration should have given us some time before taking action," she said. While the stay has brought temporary relief to the families, their future will now depend on the proposed rehabilitation plan and its approval.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/