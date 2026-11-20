Central & Western Railway To Operate 3 Early-Morning Special Local Train For WNC Navy Half Marathon On November 22 |

Mumbai: Western Railway (WR) and Central Railway (CR) will operate extra special slow suburban train service on Sunday, November 22, to facilitate smooth early-morning travel for runners participating in the Navy Half Marathon 2026, organised by the Western Naval Command.

Central Railway To Operate Special Trains From Kalyan And Panvel To CSMT

On Friday, Central Railway announced two special early-morning local trains from Kalyan on the main line and Panvel on the harbour line to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on the same morning to accommodate participants travelling from the central and harbour corridors. The main line train will depart from Kalyan at 2.30am while the harbour line special train will leave Panvel at 2.40am, both reaching CSMT at 4am.

Western Railway will also run a special slow local train, departing from Virar at 2.30am and arriving at Churchgate at 4.12 hrs, halting at all stations en route.

Cross Maidan In South Mumbai To Serve As Starting And Finishing Point

The annual road race – organised by the Indian Navy’s Western Naval Command in the run-up to Navy Day – begins and ends at Cross Maidan in South Mumbai, making Churchgate and CSMT the primary rail transit points for runners arriving from the western and eastern suburbs.

The ninth edition features timed 21.1 km Aircraft Carrier Run, 10 km Destroyer Run, and 5 km Frigate Run categories.

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