Mumbai Loses Crown Of India’s Philanthropy Capital To Delhi; Gautam Adani & Family Becomes Second Biggest Donor With Donations Worth ₹877 Crore |

Mumbai lost its top position as India’s philanthropy capital to New Delhi even after housing most major donors, the 13th EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2026 revealed. According to the report, Gautam Adani and family climbed three spots to become the second-highest giver, donating Rs 877 crore.

India's Philanthropic Contributions Rise 11% To ₹11,554 Crore In FY26

The report, which tracks donations of Rs 5 crore or more made in Financial Year 2026, features a record 219 philanthropists – up from 192 last year – who cumulatively contributed Rs 11,554 crore. This marks an 11% year-on-year increase from Rs 10,380 crore in FY25, translating to nearly Rs 32 crore donated every day.

According to the report, Mumbai recorded 64 philanthropists – about 29% of the entire list – adding seven donors over the previous year, with a cumulative contribution of Rs 3,007 crore led by the Bajaj family at Rs 632 crore. While New Delhi followed in headcount with 41 philanthropists but topped donation value at Rs 3,168 crore, anchored by HCL Technologies founder Shiv Nadar and family. Bengaluru ranked third on both metrics, contributing 20 philanthropists and Rs 1,829 crore in donations, led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

Ahmedabad, Pune, Kolkata And Hyderabad Emerge As Other Major Philanthropy Hubs

Other notable hubs included Kolkata with 10 philanthropists donating Rs 239 crore, Hyderabad with 9 donors giving Rs 163 crore, Ahmedabad with 8 donors spending Rs 1,334 crore and Pune with 8 donors shelling out Rs 489 crore. Additionally, 11 overseas Indians residing across London, New York, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Santa Barbara collectively donated Rs 498 crore.

While Shiv Nadar (81) and family retained the ‘India’s Most Generous’ title for the fifth consecutive year with an annual donation of Rs 2,593 crore – with 93% contributed in a personal capacity, Gautam Adani (64) and family registered the largest absolute increase on the list, jumping three spots to second place after more than doubling their giving by 127% to Rs 877 crore through the Adani Foundation. The Bajaj family held on to third place with Rs 632 crore, followed by Mukesh Ambani and family in fourth with Rs 620 crore.

India's Top 10 Philanthropists Account For 57% Of Total Charitable Donations

Collectively, the top 10 philanthropists accounted for Rs 6,572 crore, or 57% of all donations on the list, with the minimum threshold to enter the top 10 rising from Rs 173 crore last year to Rs 215 crore. Furthermore, 19 individuals joined the ‘Rs 100 Crore Club’, contributing Rs 7,838 crore in total.

The 2026 edition saw a sharp expansion in the donor base, highlighted by key demographic shifts. About 45 new entrants were recorded this year, contributing a combined Rs 696 crore. Motilal Oswal Financial Services co-founder Raamdeo Agrawal donated Rs 120 crore, and Motilal Oswal donated Rs 119 crore leading the newcomers, followed by New York-based Chandrika and Ranjan Tandon at Rs 100 crore, who funded the Krishnamurthy Tandon School of Artificial Intelligence at IIM Ahmedabad.

Self-Made Wealth Creators Increasingly Embrace Philanthropy Within Their Lifetimes

Hurun India’s founder and chief researcher, Anas Rahman Junaid, noted that self-made wealth creators are increasingly choosing to give back within the same generation they build their fortunes. “After more than a decade of chronicling Indian philanthropy, what excites me is seeing new donors emerge while established philanthropists expand their giving. That gives me confidence that India’s next decade of wealth creation could also become its greatest decade of giving,” he said.

Education remained the top philanthropic priority, attracting Rs 4,188 crore – which was 36% of total giving – from 200 of the 219 donors. Healthcare ranked second with Rs 1,768 crore – registering an 82% surge over the previous year – followed by Arts, Culture and Heritage at Rs 1,377 crore, of which Rs 1,220 crore came from Shiv Nadar and family. While environment and sustainability attracted Rs 813 crore, animal welfare also became one of the top 10 causes, attracting Rs 105 crore from 47 philanthropists.

By industry of origin, pharmaceuticals produced the most philanthropists at 31, followed by chemicals and petrochemicals at 22 and automobile and auto components at 19. However, software and services led in total donation value at Rs 4,009 crore.

EdelGive Foundation’s CEO Naghma Mulla added that the nearly fourfold jump in new entrants signals that Indian philanthropy is maturing into a vehicle for social innovation, backing grassroots institution-building, climate action, and AI access. “The new entrants might be the result of wealth transfer, IPO cashouts or peer influence. There will come a tipping point after which we will be able to say that there is competition even in giving,” she said.

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