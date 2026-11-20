Mumbai Weather Update: Winter Chill Sets In As Temperatures Begin To Drop, Minimum Temperature Likely To Touch 19°C Next Week | AI

Mumbai: Temperatures in Mumbai have started dropping, giving slight feeling of winter. On Friday, the Colaba observatory recorded maximum temperature of 32.4°C, which was 1.6°C below normal. The maximum temperature was 21°C, which was 0.2°C below normal. The humidity was at 43%.

IMD Predicts Hazy Mornings And Clear Skies Over The Next 48 Hours

As per local weather forecast of Mumbai city and suburbs of the IMD for the next 48 hours, the skies will be hazy in the morning and mainly clear in the afternoon/evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 32°C and 20°C.

"Although temperatures over the weekend may remain similar, the mercury is likely to fall next week as western drier winds will start as the effect of the cyclone will decrease. The minimum temperature in Mumbai is expected to be around 19°C, while in the interiors of the state it will be cooler. Nashik and Pune is likely to witness temperature around 12-13°C, " said Rajesh Kapadia, independent weather interpretor.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) of Mumbai remained at 75 which falls into the Satisfactory category. As per CPCB data, the stations which recorded comparatively poorer AQI were- Navy Nagar-Colaba (141), Mazgaon (130), Ghatkopar (118) and BKC (111) among others. First time since November 4, the AQI of Mumbai increased to Satisfactory category.

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