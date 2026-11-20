Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai: To curb unaccounted money and bring greater transparency to property transactions, the Maharashtra government has decided to strengthen monitoring of cash payments of Rs 2 lakh or more during property registrations. Details of such transactions will be directly shared with the Income Tax Department through monthly financial transaction reports.

CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Changes To I-Sarita Registration System

Following Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's directions, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has instructed the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps to implement the necessary changes in the department's I-Sarita registration system.

Under the revised mechanism, details of payments made through cash and cheques will be recorded separately at the time of registering property documents. This will enable the department to identify the exact amount paid or received in cash and facilitate accurate reporting to the Income Tax Department.

Individual Financial Details Of Multiple Property Buyers And Sellers To Be Recorded

The system will also capture individual financial details when a property transaction involves multiple buyers or sellers. The amount paid by each buyer and received by each seller will be recorded separately, ensuring greater accuracy in tracking financial transactions.

Sub-registrar offices will be required to submit a Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT) to the Income Tax Department by the fifth of every month. The report will include the names and PAN details of buyers and sellers, total transaction value, cash component, document number and registration date.

The reporting mechanism follows directions issued by the Revenue Department in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act and a Supreme Court order dated April 16, 2025.

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