BMC Says Versova's Nana Nani Park Sits On DP Road, Set To Resume Tree Felling Amid Strong Opposition From Residents |

Mumbai: The Nana Nani Park in Versova, which has been in the headlines for last few days because of the tree felling undertaken by the BMC to make way for Coastal Road North (Versova Bhayandar Link Road) project and protests by citizens against it, is actually sitting in between a development plan (DP) road, the civic body says.

Residents Initially Planted Trees For Beautification Nearly Three Decades Ago

"The park is set up in between a DP road. The road now known as Andheri-Versova road was actually is 36 meters wide road. Now the North and South bound road is 12 meters wide each and 12 meters in between is where the park sits. It was 25-30 years ago, some residents planted trees in between the road to fill in the unevenness in north and south bound lanes. The trees which were initiatially planted for beautification by locals, was later got recognised as park," said a senior BMC officer privy to the project.

"The BMC has not developed or maintained the Nana Nani Park, as the civic body never develops a garden on or in between any road," the officer added.

Tree Felling At Nana Nani Park To Resume Under Police Protection

Meanwhile, the BMC is set to resume tree felling in the park as scheduled. The action will begin under police protection, official said.

As per the Tree Authority letter dated June 23, permission is granted for cutting 182 trees and transplanting 139 trees coming in the work of proposed alignment, construction and foundation work for the Versova interchange to Bangur Nagar. Remaining 765 will remain as it is. The BMC will plant 3662 new trees as compensation.

BMC Continues Clearing Felled Trees Amid Opposition From Citizens

The BMC started tree cutting in the park on Wednesday, which followed protests by citizens activists. The park remained under police security on Thursday. On Friday, the BMC continued clearing the already axed trees from the park.

Meanwhile, citizen activists have planned another protest at Nana Nani Park on Saturday. "We fear that the two heritage banyan trees will be cut again illegally in the middle of the night. They may not cut trees in day time that will attract unwanted attention. That's the time we all need to rush. The government did the same in Aarey - cut trees illegally in the night," said Natasha Pareira, green activist.

Local resident, Natasha Patel, whose grandparents were part of the initial tree planting of the park some 26 years ago said, "The park does not fall under the BMC. It is developed and maintained by citizens, and BMC has only come to cut trees. The park is maintained by Save Versova Beach Association."

The residents, including the ones who are participating in the protest, acknowledge that that the park is developed in between the road, but also say that axing huge lush green trees could be avoided by the BMC, and alternate route could be worked out. Specially, at the time the city is already loosing it's greenary and facing urban heat.

Dhaval Shah, founder of Lokhandwala Oshiwara Residents Association said, "We feel some alternate engineering solution should have been devised like in Metro projects to save the trees or modern technology imported to transplant most trees instead of cutting as Andheri and overall Mumbai is at it is reeling under very bad AQI and heat wave."

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