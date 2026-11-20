Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Protests Against Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana In Dadar, Alleges Glorification Of Ravana |

Mumbai: The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti staged a protest outside Dadar railway station on Friday against the recently released film ‘Ramayana’, alleging that it glorifies Ravana while distorting the characters of Lord Shri Ram, Lakshman and Mata Sita.

Protesters Demand Removal Of Allegedly Objectionable Scenes And Dialogues

The protesters demanded the removal of objectionable scenes and dialogues from the film and called for the upcoming instalments to be screened before saints, Ramayana scholars and experts in Hindu scriptures before their release.

A large number of members of Hindu organisations, devotees and concerned citizens participated in the agitation, organised under the banner of Hindu Rashtra-Jagruti Andolan. Participants also signed a memorandum addressed to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), seeking action against the alleged distortions. A similar protest was held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Kolhapur.

Samiti Alleges Glorification Of Ravana And Distortion Of Lord Ram's Character

The Samiti alleged that the film presents Ravana as a benevolent ruler who provides houses to the poor and protects women, while portraying Lord Ram and Lakshman in a manner contrary to their revered image. It objected to scenes in which Ram, Lakshman and Sita, despite being armed, are shown fleeing from demons, while an unarmed Ravana fights thousands of soldiers.

The organisation also objected to the portrayal of Lakshman as arrogant and disrespectful towards elders, and alleged that Sita is shown reprimanding him for disfiguring Shurpanakha. It further claimed that Ram is depicted apologising to Khara and Dushana for Lakshman's actions.

Questioning the CBFC's decision to certify the film, the Samiti cited the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and film certification guidelines, arguing that the alleged depictions warranted a fresh examination.

“The Ramayana cannot be arbitrarily altered in the name of entertainment,” the organisation said, demanding that the filmmakers and the certification board take cognisance of the objections and initiate immediate action," said Dr Uday Dhuri, Spokesperson, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti.

Reacting to allegations of "whitewashing" Ravana, altering Sita's traditional role, and diminishing Lakshmana, the makers of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 (producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari, have defended their creative choices as a deliberate, multi-layered adaptation rather than a distortion of the epic.

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