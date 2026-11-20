Old Custom House (L) & The room on the second floor mentioned in the government portal (R) | Pics | Manoj Ramakrishnan

Mumbai: Representatives of several Muslim organisations and religious scholars who visited the Old Custom House in Fort last week to meet officials of the committee drafting a framework for implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Maharashtra returned without finding its office. The Free Press Journal, which visited the premises twice this week, also struggled to locate it. Staff occupying the rooms listed online as the committee’s office were unaware of its existence.

Delegation Spends Nearly An Hour Searching For Committee's Office

The delegation, comprising representatives of the Sunni Jamiat-ul-Ulama, Jamiat Ulema Ahl-e-Sunnat (Mumbai), the All-Party Federation and Wahdat-e-Islami, spent nearly an hour searching for the office at the address listed on the state government’s portal.

Justice (Retd) Ranjana Desai, a former Supreme Court judge, heads the seven-member committee constituted in July 2026 to prepare a draft and framework for implementing the UCC in the state. The panel has invited public feedback through a questionnaire containing 34 questions on issues such as polygamy, divorce, extra-judicial divorce and live-in relationships. It also seeks views on whether a UCC can be implemented without affecting the right to freedom of religion and whether it would promote gender equality.

December 15 Deadline Set For Submission Of Public Responses

The deadline for submitting responses is December 15, 2026. While responses can be submitted online, completed questionnaires can also be sent to the committee's office on the second floor of the Old Custom House.

When contacted by FPJ, Justice Desai said, “There is an office and two staff members at the mentioned address.”

Enquiry Section Staff Unaware Of UCC Committee's Office

Maulana Ijaz Ahmed Kashmiri, who was part of the delegation, said the group searched all three buildings on the Old Custom House premises. They first approached Room No. 107, which houses the enquiry section providing information about various government offices, but the staff there were unaware of the UCC committee's office.

Kashmiri also said he was informed that letters posted to the address in connection with the UCC committee were being returned because the office could not be located.

“We went to meet officials as part of an awareness campaign being conducted by Muslim organisations over the proposed UCC. The government has announced the committee, but the office of the committee is not identifiable,” he said.

Anjum Ali Bape, representing a federation of non-government organisations, said the delegation approached the General Administration Department but could not get directions to the committee's office.

“We went to the General Administration Department, but they could not tell us where the committee office was. The discussion we wanted to have with committee officials could not take place. We will now wait for the committee to visit Mumbai,” Bape said, adding that they submitted the replies online.

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