SEBI | File Pic

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has taken regulatory action against Le Lavoir Ltd Chairman Ashok Dilipkumar Jain and 13 other individuals and entities over alleged stock price manipulation, suspicious financial transactions and irregularities in preferential warrant allotments.

Through an interim ex-parte order, the market regulator barred Jain from accessing the securities market and prohibited the BSE-listed company from raising fresh capital. The remaining 13 noticees have been restrained from dealing in Le Lavoir shares until further directions.

Stock Manipulation Under Scanner

SEBI's investigation examined trading patterns, preferential allotments, WhatsApp communications and financial transactions associated with the company's warrant issue.

According to the regulator, alleged conversations between Ashok Jain and Sunshine Capital promoter and director Surendra Jain involved discussions about anticipated corporate announcements and potential appreciation in Le Lavoir's share price.

The regulator also identified trading activities involving individuals allegedly connected to Jain, including selective small-volume transactions that may have contributed to an increase in the company's stock price.

Preferential Warrant Allotment Raises Concerns

Le Lavoir initially planned a warrant issue worth nearly ₹100 crore before reducing its size. In 2025, the company allotted 15.81 lakh warrants to 25 investors, collecting approximately ₹10.46 crore in upfront subscription payments.

SEBI alleged that Jain, his wife and daughter collectively received 8.78 lakh warrants, while investors associated with him accounted for over 85% of the total allotment.

Preliminary scrutiny of banking transactions also indicated that funds used by certain subscribers may have originated from Jain or entities allegedly linked to him.

Read Also SEBI Tightens Grip On IPO Grey Market, Asks Market Participants To Stop Publishing GMP Figures

SEBI Moves To Protect Investors

The regulatory intervention comes ahead of the expiry of the lock-in period for certain preferential allotments. SEBI Whole Time Member Kamlesh Chandra Varshney highlighted concerns that potential share disposals could adversely affect investors and complicate the ongoing investigation.

The regulator has clarified that its observations are preliminary and do not constitute a final determination of wrongdoing. All noticees have been given 21 days to submit their responses and request a personal hearing.

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