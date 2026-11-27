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Mumbai: Airpro Technology India Limited, a provider of wired and wireless networking products and solutions, opened its ₹35.64 crore initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, November 27, 2026. The SME IPO will close on December 1, with the company's shares proposed to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The public issue comprises up to 36 lakh equity shares, including a fresh issue of 29.20 lakh shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 6.80 lakh shares by existing shareholders.

Airpro Technology IPO Price And Lot Size

The company has fixed the IPO issue price at ₹99 per equity share. The lot size is 1,200 shares, while the minimum application requirement is two lots, comprising 2,400 shares, translating into an investment of ₹2,37,600.

The company has allocated at least 17,11,200 shares to individual investors and 17,08,800 shares to non-institutional investors. Another 1,80,000 shares have been reserved for the market maker. Horizon Management Private Limited is the lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar.

IPO Proceeds To Fund Manufacturing Expansion

Airpro Technology plans to utilise the fresh issue proceeds to purchase manufacturing machinery, complete land acquisition payments and construct a factory in Jaipur. The funds will also support working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Managing Director Deepak Jain said the capital infusion would help strengthen manufacturing infrastructure, improve operational capabilities and support long-term business growth.

Business Operations And Financial Performance

Established in 2014, Airpro Technology specialises in wireless access points, Ethernet switches, gateways, 4G and 5G connectivity equipment and cloud-based network management solutions. The Jaipur-headquartered company serves enterprises, educational institutions, government organisations, healthcare facilities and internet service providers. It operates through 47 dealers and distributors, alongside online channel partners.

For FY26, Airpro Technology reported revenue of ₹39.09 crore, EBITDA of ₹9.41 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹6.08 crore. During the six months ended September 30, 2026, the company recorded revenue of ₹19.32 crore, EBITDA of ₹4.86 crore and net profit of ₹3.18 crore, reflecting its latest reported financial performance.

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