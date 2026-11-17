Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani's Daughter Saraayah's First Glimpse Goes Viral | Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were blessed with a baby girl in July 2025, and they named her Saraayah. So far, they have not shared a picture of her officially, nor has she been spotted by the paparazzi. However, a video has made its way to social media in which the couple is spotted with their little munchkin at the Jaipur airport. While we don't get to see Saraayah's face clearly, we do get a small glimpse of her.

Watch the video of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's daughter below...

Kiara Advani Second Pregnancy

Sidharth and Kiara are expecting their second child together. It was in October this year that they announced the news. The couple posted on Instagram, "Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all👼 Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude (sic)."

Well, it is not yet known when Kiara will deliver her second baby.

Kiara Advani On Motherhood

Recently, on Koffee With Karan Season 9, Kiara opened up about motherhood and stated that balancing responsibilities at home with her professional commitments was not easy.

She said, “How do you blend these two worlds in a way that doesn’t make you guilty all the time?” she asked, adding, “This mom guilt is just there.”

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Movies

Sidharth was last seen on the big screen in The Vvaan, which received an average response at the box office. Meanwhile, Kiara's last release, Toxic, was a flop.

Currently, neither actor has any officially announced film. There are reports of Sidharth starring in Race 4, but there is no confirmation about it. Meanwhile, Kiara was reportedly supposed to play the role of Meena Kumari in the movie Kamal Aur Meena. However, the casting for the movie has not yet been announced.

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