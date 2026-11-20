Susan Electricals |

Mumbai: Susan Electricals India Limited, a BSE SME-listed manufacturer of electrical wires, conductors and power cables, has announced fresh orders worth ₹148.90 crore, including GST, received between October 1 and November 18, 2026.

The latest contracts have increased the company's confirmed order book to ₹203 crore, strengthening its business visibility in India's power transmission and distribution sector.

₹85 Crore Orders For HT Cables

Of the total fresh orders, ₹85 crore relates to High Tension (HT) cables and Medium Voltage Covered Conductors (MVCC). These products are used in electricity distribution networks, highlighting the company's expanding presence in higher-voltage electrical infrastructure. The latest order inflows reflect growing business opportunities for Susan Electricals in the power cable and conductor manufacturing segments.

Order Book Rises 38%

Susan Electricals reported an order book of ₹203 crore as of November 18, compared with ₹147 crore on September 30, 2026. This represents an increase of ₹56 crore, or approximately 38.1%, within less than two months. The confirmed orders provide revenue visibility for upcoming quarters, subject to project execution schedules and customer requirements.

₹250 Crore Order Pipeline

Apart from confirmed contracts, Susan Electricals has disclosed potential orders worth approximately ₹250 crore that are currently at different stages of finalisation. Including this pipeline, the company's total business visibility stands at approximately ₹453 crore. However, the ₹250 crore pipeline represents prospective business opportunities and should not be considered confirmed orders.

Company's Manufacturing Operations

Established in 2007, Susan Electricals manufactures aluminium and copper winding wires, aluminium conductors, LT cables, HT cables and MVCC products. Its Ghaziabad manufacturing facilities serve state electricity distribution companies, engineering, procurement and construction contractors, and private customers.

The company is listed on the BSE SME platform under scrip code 544793. Its expanding order book highlights opportunities in India's electrical equipment manufacturing and power distribution infrastructure segments.

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