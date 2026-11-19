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Mumbai: HRS Aluglaze Limited reported a 27.8% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue to ₹33.7 crore for the first half of FY27, compared with ₹26.3 crore in the corresponding period last year. However, the company's consolidated net profit declined sharply despite improved revenue performance.

HRS Aluglaze H1 FY27 Financial Results

According to the company's announcement on November 19, 2026, standalone revenue rose 19.8% to ₹31.6 crore during the six months ended September 30, 2026, against ₹26.3 crore in H1 FY26.

Standalone profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹1.9 crore. However, consolidated net profit fell to ₹0.9 crore from ₹4.5 crore in the year-ago period, highlighting pressure on overall profitability. The contrasting revenue and profit trends remained a key feature of HRS Aluglaze's half-year financial performance.

₹25.7 Crore Investment In Fixed Assets

HRS Aluglaze continued investing in operational infrastructure during the reporting period, deploying ₹25.7 crore towards fixed assets. The company also completed 19 projects during the first half of FY27, reflecting continued execution activity across its business operations. These developments came alongside revenue growth, although the company reported weaker consolidated earnings.

Order Book Reaches ₹115.44 Crore

HRS Aluglaze maintained a consolidated order book worth ₹115.44 crore as of September 30, 2026. The order pipeline provides visibility into upcoming business activity, with future revenue recognition dependent on project execution and delivery schedules. The company's ability to convert outstanding orders into revenue while improving profitability will remain important.

Geotrix Secures ₹20.7 Crore University Order

Subsidiary Geotrix Private Limited reported an order book of ₹7.07 crore at September-end. In October 2026, Geotrix subsequently secured a ₹20.7 crore order from Manipal University, Jaipur, adding to its business pipeline. The fresh contract strengthens the subsidiary's project portfolio following the half-year reporting period.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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