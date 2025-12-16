 HRS Aluglaze IPO Oversubscribed 44.9 Times On Final Day, Non-Institutional Investors Take The Lead
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHRS Aluglaze IPO Oversubscribed 44.9 Times On Final Day, Non-Institutional Investors Take The Lead

HRS Aluglaze IPO Oversubscribed 44.9 Times On Final Day, Non-Institutional Investors Take The Lead

HRS Aluglaze’s Rs 50.9-crore IPO received 44.9 times subscription on the final day, with bids for over 17.86 crore shares against 39.85 lakh on offer. Non-institutional investors led with 82.49 times subscription. The company, which designs and installs aluminium products, will use funds for working capital, a new assembly line, and general corporate purposes, listing on BSE SME on December 18.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 10:13 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The initial public offer of HRS Aluglaze, engaged in the design, manufacturing, and installation of aluminium products, received 44.90 times subscription on the final day of the offer on Monday. The Rs 50.9-crore initial share sale received bids for over 17.86 crore equity shares (17,86,64,400) against 39,85,200 shares on offer, according to the data available on the BSE.

The category for non-institutional buyers fetched 82.49 times subscription, while the quota for Individual Investors subscribed 49.54 times. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers received 19.48 times subscription. The Ahmedabad-based HRS Aluglaze fixed the price band at Rs 94-96 per share. The company is likely to list shares on BSE SME platform on December 18.

Read Also
Aluminium Products Manufacturer HRS Aluglaze's ₹50.9 Crore Initial Share Sale Will Open For...
article-image

The company last week raised Rs 10.02 crore from anchor investors. Proceeds from the fresh issue worth Rs 19 crore will be to fund the company's working capital requirements, Rs 18.30 crore to be utilised to set up an assembly & glass glazing line at Rajoda, Ahmedabad, for facade work, and general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 2012, HRS Aluglaze Ltd is engaged in the design, manufacturing, and installation of aluminium products, including windows, doors, curtain walls, cladding, and glazing systems. For FY25, the company posted a total income of Rs 42.14 crore and a net profit of Rs 5.15 crore. Cumulative Capital is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO.

FPJ Shorts
US Senate Passes Porcupine Act To Accelerate Defense Sales & Support To Taiwan
US Senate Passes Porcupine Act To Accelerate Defense Sales & Support To Taiwan
BIG Relief For Gandhis In National Herald Case As Delhi Court Refuses To Take Cognisance Of ED's Complaint Against Sonia & Rahul Gandhi
BIG Relief For Gandhis In National Herald Case As Delhi Court Refuses To Take Cognisance Of ED's Complaint Against Sonia & Rahul Gandhi
Rupee Hits Record Low Against Dollar, Government Reveals What’s Really Pushing The Currency Down
Rupee Hits Record Low Against Dollar, Government Reveals What’s Really Pushing The Currency Down
Vijay Diwas 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute To 1971 War Heroes
Vijay Diwas 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute To 1971 War Heroes

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rupee Hits Record Low Against Dollar, Government Reveals What’s Really Pushing The Currency Down

Rupee Hits Record Low Against Dollar, Government Reveals What’s Really Pushing The Currency Down

Adani Foundation & Adani Electricity Celebrate National Energy Conservation Day With 1.5 Lakh Mumbai...

Adani Foundation & Adani Electricity Celebrate National Energy Conservation Day With 1.5 Lakh Mumbai...

Rupee Hits Record Low Of 90.87 Against Dollar Amid FII Outflows, India-US Trade Deal Uncertainty

Rupee Hits Record Low Of 90.87 Against Dollar Amid FII Outflows, India-US Trade Deal Uncertainty

EaseMyTrip Promoter Nishant Pitti Pledges 18.94 Crore Shares To MOFSL

EaseMyTrip Promoter Nishant Pitti Pledges 18.94 Crore Shares To MOFSL

360 One Asset Raises ₹2,300 Crore Real Estate Fund, Deploys Majority In Key Projects

360 One Asset Raises ₹2,300 Crore Real Estate Fund, Deploys Majority In Key Projects