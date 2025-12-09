 Aluminium Products Manufacturer HRS Aluglaze's ₹50.9 Crore Initial Share Sale Will Open For Subscription On December 11
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAluminium Products Manufacturer HRS Aluglaze's ₹50.9 Crore Initial Share Sale Will Open For Subscription On December 11

Aluminium Products Manufacturer HRS Aluglaze's ₹50.9 Crore Initial Share Sale Will Open For Subscription On December 11

HRS Aluglaze, engaged in the design, manufacturing, and installation of aluminium products, on Tuesday said its Rs 50.9 crore initial share sale will open for public subscription on December 11. The net proceeds from the fresh issue worth Rs 19 crore will be used by the company to fund its working capital requirements, with Rs 18.30 crore to be utilised to set up an assembly & glass glazing line.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: HRS Aluglaze, engaged in the design, manufacturing, and installation of aluminium products, on Tuesday said its Rs 50.9 crore initial share sale will open for public subscription on December 11.The Initial Public Offering (IPO) will conclude on December 15 and the bidding for the anchor investors will open for a day on December 10, Ahmedabad-based HRS Aluglaze Ltd, said in a statement.

The company has fixed a price band at Rs 94-96 per equity share and the shares will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on December 18, it added.The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 53.04 lakh equity shares aggregating to Rs 50.92 crore.

Read Also
Home & Furnishings Company Wakefit Innovations' Initial Share Sale Receives 15% Subscription On The...
article-image

The net proceeds from the fresh issue worth Rs 19 crore will be used by the company to fund its working capital requirements, Rs 18.30 crore to be utilised to set up an assembly & glass glazing line at Rajoda, Ahmedabad for façade work, and general corporate purposes.Incorporated in 2012, HRS Aluglaze Ltd, is engaged in the design, manufacturing, and installation of aluminium products, including windows, doors, curtain walls, cladding, and glazing systems.

It provides standard and customized solutions to builders, contractors, architects, and institutions, along with material supply and procurement support.As on September 30, 2025, the firm has 28 active projects.For H1FY26, the company reported a total income of Rs 26.35 crore, and net profit of Rs 4.54 crore.For FY25, it posted a total income of Rs 42.14 crore and net profit of Rs 5.15 crore.Cumulative Capital is the sole book running lead manager for the IPO. 

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Injured Tiger Spotted Helpless In Canal Near Dhanori, Forest Officials Rush To Site; VIDEO
Maharashtra: Injured Tiger Spotted Helpless In Canal Near Dhanori, Forest Officials Rush To Site; VIDEO
CBI Registers Criminal Case Against Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL) In ₹57.47 Crore Bank Fraud Case
CBI Registers Criminal Case Against Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL) In ₹57.47 Crore Bank Fraud Case
Mumbai Air Pollution: Wadala Residents Raise Concern Over Garbage Burning Near Salt Pans, Says 'Parents Are Choking'
Mumbai Air Pollution: Wadala Residents Raise Concern Over Garbage Burning Near Salt Pans, Says 'Parents Are Choking'
Sensex Slips For Second Day Amid Global Cues, Here's Why Banks & Oil Stocks Led The Market Fall
Sensex Slips For Second Day Amid Global Cues, Here's Why Banks & Oil Stocks Led The Market Fall

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBI Registers Criminal Case Against Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL) In ₹57.47 Crore Bank...

CBI Registers Criminal Case Against Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL) In ₹57.47 Crore Bank...

Sensex Slips For Second Day Amid Global Cues, Here's Why Banks & Oil Stocks Led The Market Fall

Sensex Slips For Second Day Amid Global Cues, Here's Why Banks & Oil Stocks Led The Market Fall

Supply Chain Asset Pooling Firm LEAP India & Eldorado Agritech & More Secure SEBI's Approval To...

Supply Chain Asset Pooling Firm LEAP India & Eldorado Agritech & More Secure SEBI's Approval To...

Reinvigorating 15 'Ghost Malls' With 4.8 Million Square Feet Space Can Unlock ₹357 Crore In Annual...

Reinvigorating 15 'Ghost Malls' With 4.8 Million Square Feet Space Can Unlock ₹357 Crore In Annual...

Meesho IPO To List On 10 December, Here’s What GMP, Subscription & Experts Suggest

Meesho IPO To List On 10 December, Here’s What GMP, Subscription & Experts Suggest