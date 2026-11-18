Ginni Filaments |

Mumbai: Ginni Filaments reported a 9.1% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹9.33 crore for the second quarter of FY27, despite recording higher revenue from operations.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹10.26 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Rising expenditure weighed on earnings during the July-September period.

Revenue Rises 6.5%

Ginni Filaments recorded revenue from operations of ₹101.21 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹95.03 crore in the year-ago quarter. This represents an increase of approximately 6.5%, reflecting higher sales during the reporting period. Total income, including other income, increased 6.8% to ₹101.94 crore from ₹95.46 crore a year earlier.

Expenses Outpace Revenue

The company's total expenses climbed 8.9% to ₹89.45 crore during the September quarter, compared with ₹82.13 crore in Q2 FY26. The ₹7.32 crore increase in expenditure exceeded the ₹6.18 crore rise in revenue from operations.

This indicates that cost pressures affected profitability despite improved revenue. The difference between total income and total expenses narrowed to ₹12.49 crore from ₹13.33 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Earnings Per Share Decline

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations stood at ₹1.09 in Q2 FY27. This compares with ₹1.17 in the same quarter of the previous financial year, representing a decline of approximately 6.8%. The reduction in EPS reflects weaker earnings during the quarter.

Profitability Remains In Focus

Ginni Filaments' latest quarterly performance highlights a divergence between revenue growth and profitability. While the company reported higher operating revenue and total income, the faster increase in expenses reduced net earnings.

Investors may monitor future quarterly results for signs of improving cost efficiency and profit margins. The company's ability to sustain revenue growth while controlling expenditure will remain important for its financial performance.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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