Paras Defence Reports ₹30.56 Crore Consolidated Net Profit, Revenue Grows 43% In Q2 FY27, EPS At ₹3.76

Paras Defence |

Mumbai: Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited announced on Thursday a consolidated net profit of ₹30.56 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. This marks a 48.06% rise from the ₹20.64 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹151.12 crore, a 43.09% increase from ₹105.72 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Total consolidated income for the reporting period reached ₹153.34 crore, up from ₹108.00 crore year-on-year.

Expense Overview

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter were ₹112.52 crore, compared to ₹81.42 crore in the year-ago quarter. Employee benefits expense increased to ₹15.36 crore from ₹11.07 crore, while finance costs rose to ₹0.86 crore from ₹1.20 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 was ₹3.76, up from ₹2.56 in the corresponding period last year. The diluted EPS also stood at ₹3.76.

Half-Year Performance

For the half year ended 30 September 2026, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹51.30 crore, a 52.12% increase from ₹33.73 crore in the corresponding half year. Consolidated revenue from operations for the half year was ₹279.03 crore, up from ₹198.91 crore.

Segmental Results

The Optics and Optronic Systems segment generated revenue of ₹74.65 crore for the quarter, while Defence Engineering contributed ₹76.47 crore. Profit before exceptional items and tax for Optics and Optronic Systems was ₹45.01 crore, and for Defence Engineering, it was ₹6.88 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.