Bajaj Electricals Reports Strong Q2 FY27 Results With 160% profit Surge To ₹26 Crore; Revenue Up 1.5%

Bajaj Electricals |

Mumbai: Bajaj Electricals Limited announced on 28 October 2026 a consolidated net profit after tax of ₹26 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. This marks a 160% increase from the ₹10 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Performance

Revenue from operations for the second quarter of FY27 stood at ₹1,123 crore, a 1.5% increase compared to ₹1,107 crore in Q2 FY26. The company's gross margin was ₹358 crore, up 1.8% from ₹352 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses and Other Income

Staff costs for the quarter decreased by 19.6% to ₹86 crore from ₹107 crore in Q2 FY26. Other expenses, however, rose by 12.2% to ₹206 crore from ₹183 crore. Other income for the quarter increased significantly by 70.3% to ₹13 crore from ₹8 crore previously.

Profit Before Tax

Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the quarter more than doubled, increasing by 127.4% to ₹35 crore, compared to ₹16 crore in the same period last year. Exceptional items and losses from joint ventures amounted to ₹1 crore.

Segmental Performance

The Consumer Products segment recorded revenue of ₹853 crore, a 2.4% increase from ₹833 crore in Q2 FY26. The Lighting Solutions segment reported a slight decline of 1.3%, with revenue at ₹271 crore compared to ₹274 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Read Also Bajaj Electricals Q3 FY26 Revenue At ₹1,050.9 Crore As Lighting Segment Remains Profitable

Cash Flow Highlights

Net cash used in operating activities for the half year ended 30 September 2026 was ₹50 crore. Cash and cash equivalents stood at ₹845 crore as of 30 September 2026.

New Product Launches

Bajaj Electricals launched 18 new consumer products during the quarter, including the Bajaj Prohot water heater, Glamore 3 Jar 1000W mixer grinder, and various cooktops. In the consumer lighting segment, 25 new products were introduced, such as the Bajaj Praze Emergency Light and Celesta Neo LED Panel.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.