Rajesh Power Services H1 FY27 PAT Rises 35% To ₹79 Crore; Revenue Jumps 46% To ₹929 Crore

Rajesh Power Services |

Mumbai: Rajesh Power Services Limited reported a 35 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹79 crore for the half-year ended September 30, 2026 (H1 FY27), according to a press release filed with BSE on Tuesday.

The company's consolidated revenue stood at ₹929 crore during the period, registering a 46 per cent increase compared with the corresponding half of the previous financial year.

EBITDA Rises 33% In H1 FY27

The Ahmedabad-based power transmission and distribution engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company reported consolidated EBITDA of ₹112 crore for H1 FY27, reflecting a 33 per cent year-on-year increase. The company also stated that its operating cash flow turned positive during the period. However, the release did not specify the cash flow amount.

Aggregate Order Book At About ₹4,000 Crore

Rajesh Power Services reported an aggregate order book of approximately ₹4,000 crore, supported by projects in the power transmission and distribution sector. The company undertakes projects involving gas-insulated substations (GIS), air-insulated substations (AIS), extra-high-voltage power cables, transmission lines and electricity distribution systems. Its operations span Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

Management Comments On Performance

Commenting on the half-year performance, Chairman and Managing Director Kurang Panchal attributed the company's growth to disciplined project execution across substations, transmission lines, EHV cables and distribution projects. Management also highlighted opportunities arising from grid modernisation, renewable energy integration, underground cabling and electricity distribution infrastructure. The company said it remains focused on executing its existing order book, maintaining operational efficiency and strengthening its presence in India's power infrastructure sector.

Financial Disclosure

The November 3 filing contains a summary of consolidated half-year performance. It does not provide separate July–September quarterly financial figures or a detailed limited review report. Consequently, quarterly year-on-year and sequential comparisons cannot be independently established from the supplied document.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.